All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 10909 BRENT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
10909 BRENT ROAD
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

10909 BRENT ROAD

10909 Brent Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10909 Brent Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Space, Value and UPDATES await you at this amazing Rental Opportunity. Situated just a few a minutes from Potomac Village Shopping and inside Falls Rd for commuting convenience. This home has a stunning 2 Story Foyer with marble floors, hardwood throughout including newly added hardwood in kitchen and hallway to garage and main level laundry. Updated Granite Kitchen with New Stainless appliances including GAS COOKING. Large Breakfast Nook with Skylights looking over a Gorgeous 2 Acre Backyard . Loads of Counter Space and Storage Cabinets. Family room with Granite Wet Bar and Stone Wood Burning Fireplace. Main Level Den with many Built-in's for Books, 2nd Fireplace w/mantel. Embassy Sized Living Room and Formal Dining Areas. Upper Level has 4 Very Large Bedrooms, Custom Granite in Master w/His and Her Walk-Ins, new Custom Glass Shower Door and Subway Tiles, Custom Touches in All Bathrooms, Spacious Lower Level Walk Out with New Wood Plank Flooring, A 3rd Wood Fireplace, 5th Bedroom and 4th Full Bath, lots of Additional Storage,... Amazing TEAK Deck with Iron Railings off Kitchen and Family Room, Stunning Flag Stone Patio off Lower Level... all You Need for Outdoor entertaining and enjoyment. Circular Driveway, THREE CAR GARAGE with Side Entry and Added Turning Pavement. Looking for longer term Occupants. Owners are experienced Managers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 BRENT ROAD have any available units?
10909 BRENT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10909 BRENT ROAD have?
Some of 10909 BRENT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 BRENT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10909 BRENT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 BRENT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10909 BRENT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10909 BRENT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10909 BRENT ROAD offers parking.
Does 10909 BRENT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 BRENT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 BRENT ROAD have a pool?
No, 10909 BRENT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10909 BRENT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10909 BRENT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 BRENT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 BRENT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10909 BRENT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10909 BRENT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia