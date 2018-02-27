10909 BRENT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Space, Value and UPDATES await you at this amazing Rental Opportunity. Situated just a few a minutes from Potomac Village Shopping and inside Falls Rd for commuting convenience. This home has a stunning 2 Story Foyer with marble floors, hardwood throughout including newly added hardwood in kitchen and hallway to garage and main level laundry. Updated Granite Kitchen with New Stainless appliances including GAS COOKING. Large Breakfast Nook with Skylights looking over a Gorgeous 2 Acre Backyard . Loads of Counter Space and Storage Cabinets. Family room with Granite Wet Bar and Stone Wood Burning Fireplace. Main Level Den with many Built-in's for Books, 2nd Fireplace w/mantel. Embassy Sized Living Room and Formal Dining Areas. Upper Level has 4 Very Large Bedrooms, Custom Granite in Master w/His and Her Walk-Ins, new Custom Glass Shower Door and Subway Tiles, Custom Touches in All Bathrooms, Spacious Lower Level Walk Out with New Wood Plank Flooring, A 3rd Wood Fireplace, 5th Bedroom and 4th Full Bath, lots of Additional Storage,... Amazing TEAK Deck with Iron Railings off Kitchen and Family Room, Stunning Flag Stone Patio off Lower Level... all You Need for Outdoor entertaining and enjoyment. Circular Driveway, THREE CAR GARAGE with Side Entry and Added Turning Pavement. Looking for longer term Occupants. Owners are experienced Managers.