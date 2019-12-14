All apartments in Potomac Heights
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:59 AM

4137 BARRETT PLACE

4137 Barrett Place · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Barrett Place, Potomac Heights, MD 20640
Potomac Heights

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BR/1 Bath house available for rent immediately! Living room, kitchen, dining room & laundry. Charming house with a large, flat yard on quiet street. Unfinished basement for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 BARRETT PLACE have any available units?
4137 BARRETT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Heights, MD.
Is 4137 BARRETT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4137 BARRETT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 BARRETT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4137 BARRETT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Heights.
Does 4137 BARRETT PLACE offer parking?
No, 4137 BARRETT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4137 BARRETT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 BARRETT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 BARRETT PLACE have a pool?
No, 4137 BARRETT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4137 BARRETT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4137 BARRETT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 BARRETT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 BARRETT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4137 BARRETT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4137 BARRETT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
