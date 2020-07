Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BRICK RAMBLER WITH 3 BED ROOM AND 2 FULL BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. A DEN FOR OFFICE OR 4TH BED ROOM. OWNER HAS UPGRADED THIS HOME, ALL NEW APPLIANCES , FRESH PAINT AND NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGH. CERAMIC BATHS, CERAMIC KIT, TWO SKY LIGHTS, NEW WINDOWS, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMT. HUGE SUN ROOM AND DECK WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW. SUFFICIENT PRIVATE PARKIG WITH SECURITY GATE. GREAT SCHOOL AND NICE NEIGHBOURS.