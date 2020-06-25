All apartments in Parole
2161 Hideaway Court
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

2161 Hideaway Court

2161 Hideaway Court · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Hideaway Court, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2161 Hideaway Court - 2161 Hideaway Court
Annapolis, MD 21403

Status: Available June 1st

Bright 2 Bedroom Townhome located in Annapolis! Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room and dining room! Kitchen balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Just a few miles from Downtown Annapolis where residents will enjoy the community's close proximity to unique shopping, cultural venues and world-class dining. Just a mile from interstate 97 making for an easy daily commute!
Inquire to schedule your showing today!

PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Heat: Electric
Cooling: Central

Amenities:

Updated Appliances
Nearby Attractions
Garage
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Balcony
Washer/Dryer in Unit

**Lease Term: 1 year minimum

Pets: Case by Case

Pet Deposit: Case by Case

Showings: By appointment only.

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.

(RLNE2146197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Hideaway Court have any available units?
2161 Hideaway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2161 Hideaway Court have?
Some of 2161 Hideaway Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Hideaway Court currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Hideaway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Hideaway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2161 Hideaway Court is pet friendly.
Does 2161 Hideaway Court offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Hideaway Court offers parking.
Does 2161 Hideaway Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2161 Hideaway Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Hideaway Court have a pool?
No, 2161 Hideaway Court does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Hideaway Court have accessible units?
No, 2161 Hideaway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Hideaway Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 Hideaway Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Hideaway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2161 Hideaway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
