Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2161 Hideaway Court - 2161 Hideaway Court

Annapolis, MD 21403



Status: Available June 1st



Bright 2 Bedroom Townhome located in Annapolis! Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room and dining room! Kitchen balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Just a few miles from Downtown Annapolis where residents will enjoy the community's close proximity to unique shopping, cultural venues and world-class dining. Just a mile from interstate 97 making for an easy daily commute!

Inquire to schedule your showing today!



PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Heat: Electric

Cooling: Central



Amenities:



Updated Appliances

Nearby Attractions

Garage

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Balcony

Washer/Dryer in Unit



**Lease Term: 1 year minimum



Pets: Case by Case



Pet Deposit: Case by Case



Showings: By appointment only.



Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.



(RLNE2146197)