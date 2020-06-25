Amenities
2161 Hideaway Court - 2161 Hideaway Court
Annapolis, MD 21403
Status: Available June 1st
Bright 2 Bedroom Townhome located in Annapolis! Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room and dining room! Kitchen balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Just a few miles from Downtown Annapolis where residents will enjoy the community's close proximity to unique shopping, cultural venues and world-class dining. Just a mile from interstate 97 making for an easy daily commute!
Inquire to schedule your showing today!
PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Heat: Electric
Cooling: Central
Amenities:
Updated Appliances
Nearby Attractions
Garage
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Balcony
Washer/Dryer in Unit
**Lease Term: 1 year minimum
Pets: Case by Case
Pet Deposit: Case by Case
Showings: By appointment only.
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.
(RLNE2146197)