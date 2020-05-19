All apartments in Oxford
105 PLEASANT STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:55 PM

105 PLEASANT STREET

105 Pleasant Street · (410) 822-1415
Location

105 Pleasant Street, Oxford, MD 21654

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous location in downtown Oxford with water views of the Tred Avon River. Recently remodeled, this 3 bedroom 2 bath Colonial offers front & side porches, wood flooring through-out, large rooms, updated bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, large sunroom with walls of windows, and rear patio. Detached 1 car garage and off-street parking. Minutes to all of Oxford's amenities. *Credit check and references required. Pets case by case. NO smoking.* Also available for sale - MDTA132752

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

