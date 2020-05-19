105 PLEASANT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous location in downtown Oxford with water views of the Tred Avon River. Recently remodeled, this 3 bedroom 2 bath Colonial offers front & side porches, wood flooring through-out, large rooms, updated bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, large sunroom with walls of windows, and rear patio. Detached 1 car garage and off-street parking. Minutes to all of Oxford's amenities. *Credit check and references required. Pets case by case. NO smoking.* Also available for sale - MDTA132752