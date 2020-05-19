105 PLEASANT STREET

Amenities
Fabulous location in downtown Oxford with water views of the Tred Avon River. Recently remodeled, this 3 bedroom 2 bath Colonial offers front & side porches, wood flooring through-out, large rooms, updated bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, large sunroom with walls of windows, and rear patio. Detached 1 car garage and off-street parking. Minutes to all of Oxford's amenities. *Credit check and references required. Pets case by case. NO smoking.* Also available for sale - MDTA132752