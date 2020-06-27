All apartments in North Potomac
11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE
11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE

11605 Parsippany Terrace · No Longer Available
North Potomac
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

11605 Parsippany Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large Colonial in sought out community in N Potomac.Wooten High School District(Pl verify with MCPSNewer Roof and clean home. Finished BSMT with DEN and Full Bath,Large Deck,FP,Level Backyard and Lots Of storage space-occupancy 03/31/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE have any available units?
11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
Is 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
