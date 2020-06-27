11605 PARSIPPANY TERRACE

Large Colonial in sought out community in N Potomac.Wooten High School District(Pl verify with MCPSNewer Roof and clean home. Finished BSMT with DEN and Full Bath,Large Deck,FP,Level Backyard and Lots Of storage space-occupancy 03/31/2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
