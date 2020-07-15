Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:23 PM

422 Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Rainier
4104 31ST STREET
4104 31st Street, Mount Rainier, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1784 sqft
This gorgeous newly remodeled home located in the heart of Mt. Rainier has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Rainier
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,686
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,680
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Chillum
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,235
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
3454 Summit Ct NE
3454 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1379 sqft
Large and Spacious Condo with Outdoor Space! Off-Street Parking Included! - This condo lives like a single-family home with a spacious layout and a small back patio space.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
3147 CHERRY RD NE #30
3147 Cherry Road Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FORT LINCOLN 4 LEVEL FINISHED WITH RECREATION ROOM, LOFT TOWNHOUSE WITH ASSIGNED PARKING! NEWLY PAINTED AND UPGRADED, HUGE KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS & TABLE SPACE & SS APPLIANCES, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, PATIO AND PRIVATE FENCING! NEARBY PARK

Last updated March 12 at 11:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
3472 SUMMIT COURT NE
3472 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
FORT LINCOLN RENTAL: This 2 BR (one-level) Townhome is LIGHT-FILLED, Rare Find -- FOR RENT in Fort Lincoln NE DC: This is a uniquely designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious townhome.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3512 MADISON STREET
3512 Madison Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
936 sqft
Beautiful 3-level brick end unit townhouse, MOVE-in ready, tons of natural light, enjoy 3-bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, fully finished lower level, all levels freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors and kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Rainier
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
$
5 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,829
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,630
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
38 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
U-Street
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,860
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,412
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,676
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1280 sqft
Property situated between L Street NE and K St NE and near Columbus Circle. Units feature modern stainless steel finishes and extra storage. Convenient amenities include concierge service, courtyard and doorman.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
102 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,056
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
104 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Resa
22 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,745
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,433
1076 sqft
At RESA, living centers around the Swedish concept of lagom: creating a life that is just right. A glass of wine with friends, cooking with loved ones, reading by the fire, or lounging on the terrace watching the sunset.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
54 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,740
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
58 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
27 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
City Guide for Mount Rainier, MD

Mount Rainier has one of the foremost artistically-tuned communities in America. So much so that it has provided inspiration for arguably one of the most successful horror films of all time: Mount Rainier and its neighboring town Cottage City boast stories and myths about children possessed by the devil, which have become the basis for the 1973 classic "The Exorcist."

Located about four miles outside of Washington, D.C., the town of Mount Rainier is well known and respected for its arts district and community of original thinkers. It is home to the Gateway Arts District, which is a community-based effort to provide affordable housing for artists and fostering an environment for them to develop and showcase their artistic work. It is a town that not only encourages folks to tap into their creative and greener side, but works to educate and support those who are interested in learning and expanding their knowledge. The population in Mount Rainier is dense and urban, and the residents are used to short stays in the community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Mount Rainier, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Rainier renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

