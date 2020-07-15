/
3 bedroom apartments
182 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD
1 Unit Available
Mount Rainier
4104 31ST STREET
4104 31st Street, Mount Rainier, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1784 sqft
This gorgeous newly remodeled home located in the heart of Mt. Rainier has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Rainier
Verified
7 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
912 sqft
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
Verified
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,097
1427 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1361 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
3147 CHERRY RD NE #30
3147 Cherry Road Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FORT LINCOLN 4 LEVEL FINISHED WITH RECREATION ROOM, LOFT TOWNHOUSE WITH ASSIGNED PARKING! NEWLY PAINTED AND UPGRADED, HUGE KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS & TABLE SPACE & SS APPLIANCES, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, PATIO AND PRIVATE FENCING! NEARBY PARK
1 Unit Available
5502 40th Avenue
5502 40th Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
17 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5502 40th Avenue in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3512 MADISON STREET
3512 Madison Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
936 sqft
Beautiful 3-level brick end unit townhouse, MOVE-in ready, tons of natural light, enjoy 3-bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, fully finished lower level, all levels freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors and kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
3149 FORT LINCOLN DR NE
3149 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Very clean, modern home, spacious - across from the beautiful Fort Lincoln Park. A short walk down to restaurants & stores - Costco, Lowes & more in the shopping center, Shops at Dakota Crossing. No Pets - Vouchers Welcome
Results within 5 miles of Mount Rainier
Verified
61 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,322
1448 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
68 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,070
1286 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Verified
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
33 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,491
1379 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified
8 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified
43 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,812
1396 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified
22 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,521
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
4 Units Available
North College Park
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Verified
53 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$7,112
1846 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Verified
18 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$7,010
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Verified
201 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,467
1370 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Verified
18 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1246 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
55 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,236
1133 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
13 Units Available
Woodside Park
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1340 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
