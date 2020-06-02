Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

207 Contour Rd Available 07/01/20 Mt Airy Rental - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split level. Updated eat in kitchen w/slider to large rear deck and fenced rear yard. Finished lower level with wet bar great for entertaining. Lower level bedroom with full bath and separate exit. No HOA off street parking close to major routes and downtown business. ATTN: All applications must be submitted at www.BlockingerPropertyManagement.com



(RLNE4149668)