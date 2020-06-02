All apartments in Mount Airy
207 Contour Rd

207 Contour Road · No Longer Available
Location

207 Contour Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
207 Contour Rd Available 07/01/20 Mt Airy Rental - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split level. Updated eat in kitchen w/slider to large rear deck and fenced rear yard. Finished lower level with wet bar great for entertaining. Lower level bedroom with full bath and separate exit. No HOA off street parking close to major routes and downtown business. ATTN: All applications must be submitted at www.BlockingerPropertyManagement.com

(RLNE4149668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Contour Rd have any available units?
207 Contour Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
What amenities does 207 Contour Rd have?
Some of 207 Contour Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Contour Rd currently offering any rent specials?
207 Contour Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Contour Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Contour Rd is pet friendly.
Does 207 Contour Rd offer parking?
Yes, 207 Contour Rd offers parking.
Does 207 Contour Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Contour Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Contour Rd have a pool?
No, 207 Contour Rd does not have a pool.
Does 207 Contour Rd have accessible units?
No, 207 Contour Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Contour Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Contour Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Contour Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Contour Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

