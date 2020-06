Amenities

Beautiful and large end unit townhouse with major renovation in 2017. New hardwood floor in main level and stairs to upper level, new tile in kitchen, back splash, island, granite, new stove and refrigrator, bathrooms and new carpet was all done in 2017. Walk out basement with view of lake, bedroom and full bath. Available immediately. No Pets and good credit is required.