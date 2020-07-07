9821 CANAL ROAD

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated home with all new bathrooms and kitchen, hardwoods throughout main, updated windows, main floor office, converted to an open concept floor plan. Gorgeous luxury master bathroom with large walk in shower, stand alone tub, HUGE walk in closet in master with island built in dresser!! Gorgeous gourmet kit with SS appl's, granite, large island with brkfst bar! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.