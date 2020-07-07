All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9821 CANAL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9821 CANAL ROAD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

9821 CANAL ROAD

9821 Canal Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

9821 Canal Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated home with all new bathrooms and kitchen, hardwoods throughout main, updated windows, main floor office, converted to an open concept floor plan. Gorgeous luxury master bathroom with large walk in shower, stand alone tub, HUGE walk in closet in master with island built in dresser!! Gorgeous gourmet kit with SS appl's, granite, large island with brkfst bar! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 CANAL ROAD have any available units?
9821 CANAL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9821 CANAL ROAD have?
Some of 9821 CANAL ROAD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 CANAL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9821 CANAL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 CANAL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9821 CANAL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9821 CANAL ROAD offer parking?
No, 9821 CANAL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9821 CANAL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9821 CANAL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 CANAL ROAD have a pool?
No, 9821 CANAL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9821 CANAL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9821 CANAL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 CANAL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9821 CANAL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9821 CANAL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9821 CANAL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University