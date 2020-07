Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated TH with new carpet, fresh paint, new kitchen counters and back splash, fenced in front patio, master bedroom with 2 large closets, fll size washer and dryer and new flooring in bathrooms. Close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants, 270, Kentlands, RIO, Crown and MARC Train. We have our own in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response and 24 hrs emergency response.