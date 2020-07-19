9431 Chatteroy Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Large 4 BR 2.5 BA townhouse. Garage! - Beautiful townhouse with over 2100 Sq. Ft of living space. First thing you will notice when you enter this home is the light and the gleaming floors! Main level has separate living room and dining room plus a family room off the updated kitchen. Kitchen is nicely remodeled and has room for a separate table as well. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom as well as 3 other large bedrooms and a full bathroom. All bedrooms have walk-in closets with built in organizers.



Family room has french doors to a lovely enclosed landscaped yard with a patio. Large garage and lots of storage in the full unfinished basement. Don't miss this beauty!



(RLNE4484138)