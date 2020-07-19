All apartments in Montgomery Village
9431 Chatteroy Pl

9431 Chatteroy Place · No Longer Available
Location

9431 Chatteroy Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Large 4 BR 2.5 BA townhouse. Garage! - Beautiful townhouse with over 2100 Sq. Ft of living space. First thing you will notice when you enter this home is the light and the gleaming floors! Main level has separate living room and dining room plus a family room off the updated kitchen. Kitchen is nicely remodeled and has room for a separate table as well. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom as well as 3 other large bedrooms and a full bathroom. All bedrooms have walk-in closets with built in organizers.

Family room has french doors to a lovely enclosed landscaped yard with a patio. Large garage and lots of storage in the full unfinished basement. Don't miss this beauty!

(RLNE4484138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 Chatteroy Pl have any available units?
9431 Chatteroy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9431 Chatteroy Pl have?
Some of 9431 Chatteroy Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9431 Chatteroy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9431 Chatteroy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 Chatteroy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9431 Chatteroy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9431 Chatteroy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9431 Chatteroy Pl offers parking.
Does 9431 Chatteroy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 Chatteroy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 Chatteroy Pl have a pool?
No, 9431 Chatteroy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9431 Chatteroy Pl have accessible units?
No, 9431 Chatteroy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 Chatteroy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 Chatteroy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 Chatteroy Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9431 Chatteroy Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
