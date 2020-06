Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful rental comes fully furnished. Stainless appliances/ granite/ gleaming hardwood floors! Accommodates all life styles! Location is a convenient with a 15 minute commute to Metro ! r Relax on the screened in porch overlooking the big beautiful yard. Or take advantage of the serene walking trails! New Garage door coming// This a must see!!!