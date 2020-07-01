All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

8709 WELBECK WAY

8709 Welbeck Way · No Longer Available
Location

8709 Welbeck Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This gorgeous townhome has been renovated from top to bottom by Shanti Homes, featuring 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The home's features include newer windows, new roof, newer water heater, new stainless appliances, beautiful new flooring throughout, stunning bath, designer ceramic tile, kitchen presenting new cabinets with granite counter tops, new lighting, new smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, new doors with hardware, custom closet systems, new exterior siding and front door, cleaned duct work, professional landscaping and so much more. Relax in the cozy, intimate, fully fenced patio/courtyard. Close proximity to schools, shopping, public transit and major commuter routes. No Smoking. No Pets. Also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 WELBECK WAY have any available units?
8709 WELBECK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 8709 WELBECK WAY have?
Some of 8709 WELBECK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 WELBECK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8709 WELBECK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 WELBECK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8709 WELBECK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 8709 WELBECK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8709 WELBECK WAY offers parking.
Does 8709 WELBECK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8709 WELBECK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 WELBECK WAY have a pool?
No, 8709 WELBECK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8709 WELBECK WAY have accessible units?
No, 8709 WELBECK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 WELBECK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 WELBECK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 WELBECK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 WELBECK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

