8709 WELBECK WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

This gorgeous townhome has been renovated from top to bottom by Shanti Homes, featuring 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The home's features include newer windows, new roof, newer water heater, new stainless appliances, beautiful new flooring throughout, stunning bath, designer ceramic tile, kitchen presenting new cabinets with granite counter tops, new lighting, new smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, new doors with hardware, custom closet systems, new exterior siding and front door, cleaned duct work, professional landscaping and so much more. Relax in the cozy, intimate, fully fenced patio/courtyard. Close proximity to schools, shopping, public transit and major commuter routes. No Smoking. No Pets. Also for sale!