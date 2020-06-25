All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

8612 CASTLEBAR WAY

8612 Castlebar Way · No Longer Available
Location

8612 Castlebar Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Spacious SFH with an attached garage In Sought Out East Village Meadowgate Subdivision. Montgomery Village offers Multiple Pools and Recreational Centers to choose from. This Home Boasts approx 2700sft finished living space on 3 levels including a Fully Finished Basement with 2 bonus rooms and A full bath. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Home. Summer 2018 Updates include All New paint,Toilets,Light Fixtures, Vanities Plus New Faucets. All New LG BLK SS Appliances and Carpet on the Stairs Installed July 2018. In September 2018 A Complete Duct Cleaning and Dryer Vent was Performed by Sears. Brand New HVAC 100K BTU Gas Furnace Installed September 2018. Owner in the past 4 years Replaced Windows Double Pane Double Hung, and Gas Water Heater All in 2015. New car garage door replaced October 2017. Home has a fenced Backyard and Deck for those Summer days Barbecues!! Close to shopping, public transportation, community pool and playground. Ample visitor parking as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY have any available units?
8612 CASTLEBAR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY have?
Some of 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8612 CASTLEBAR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY offers parking.
Does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY has a pool.
Does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY have accessible units?
No, 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8612 CASTLEBAR WAY has units with air conditioning.
