8612 CASTLEBAR WAY

Spacious SFH with an attached garage In Sought Out East Village Meadowgate Subdivision. Montgomery Village offers Multiple Pools and Recreational Centers to choose from. This Home Boasts approx 2700sft finished living space on 3 levels including a Fully Finished Basement with 2 bonus rooms and A full bath. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Home. Summer 2018 Updates include All New paint,Toilets,Light Fixtures, Vanities Plus New Faucets. All New LG BLK SS Appliances and Carpet on the Stairs Installed July 2018. In September 2018 A Complete Duct Cleaning and Dryer Vent was Performed by Sears. Brand New HVAC 100K BTU Gas Furnace Installed September 2018. Owner in the past 4 years Replaced Windows Double Pane Double Hung, and Gas Water Heater All in 2015. New car garage door replaced October 2017. Home has a fenced Backyard and Deck for those Summer days Barbecues!! Close to shopping, public transportation, community pool and playground. Ample visitor parking as well.