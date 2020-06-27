8501 Hawk Run Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Please click here to apply Beautiful 4 BR end unit town home with lots of open yard space. Additional Powder Room on the main level. Modern eat in kitchen with European style cabinetry, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring on the main level. Cozy den located off of the living room with access to private deck. Finished walk out basement with BRAND new carpet and separate bedroom. All other bedrooms are on the upper level. 2 assigned parking spots with close proximity to the home. Close to shopping, walking trails, I-270 and ICC - 200 corridor. This home wont last long! Apply today.