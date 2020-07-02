All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

7 BUTTERWICK COURT

7 Butterwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Butterwick Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Wonderful Unique and exceptionally Renovated w/2 Car Garage, 3 Full levels of living, updated Bathrooms, Kitchen w/Granite Counters, high end Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinets, Ceramic Tiles, beautiful Hardwood Floors main level, new carpet throughout rest of home. Deck w/views of the lake.Close to I-270, the ICC, Shady Grove Metro, Shopping, etc. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

