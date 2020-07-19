20707 Highland Hall Drive

Amenities

Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Town home located in Montgomery Village, MD! - Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Town home located in Montgomery Village, MD!

This town home features a spacious fully equipped eat-in kitchen to include stainless steel appliances such as, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, refrigerator and microwave. The kitchen also features recessed lighting, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, updated fixtures, pantry closet and custom tiled back splash. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. Main level has an entryway foyer with tiled flooring, updated hallway half bath, separate living room with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, decorative wood fireplace with stone accent wall and separate dining room with matching hardwood flooring. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms all with hardwood flooring, including a master with vaulted ceiling, morning nook with skylight, walk in closet, and full master bath with tiled flooring, and custom tiled shower enclosure. The full hall bath has custom tiled shower/tub, and separate hall linen closets. Lower level has a carpeted club room, with installed wall wine rack, separate storage closets, full hall bath with shower enclosure and installed linen shelving, and utility/laundry room with additional room for storage. Living room and dining room opens to full fenced backyard with tiled patio.



Pets are welcomed.



Call Rachel Vigil at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240-319-8938) or email: RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com.



Here is the link to apply online:

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



