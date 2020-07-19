All apartments in Montgomery Village
20707 Highland Hall Drive

20707 Highland Hall Drive
Location

20707 Highland Hall Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Town home located in Montgomery Village, MD! - Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Town home located in Montgomery Village, MD!
This town home features a spacious fully equipped eat-in kitchen to include stainless steel appliances such as, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, refrigerator and microwave. The kitchen also features recessed lighting, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, updated fixtures, pantry closet and custom tiled back splash. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. Main level has an entryway foyer with tiled flooring, updated hallway half bath, separate living room with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, decorative wood fireplace with stone accent wall and separate dining room with matching hardwood flooring. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms all with hardwood flooring, including a master with vaulted ceiling, morning nook with skylight, walk in closet, and full master bath with tiled flooring, and custom tiled shower enclosure. The full hall bath has custom tiled shower/tub, and separate hall linen closets. Lower level has a carpeted club room, with installed wall wine rack, separate storage closets, full hall bath with shower enclosure and installed linen shelving, and utility/laundry room with additional room for storage. Living room and dining room opens to full fenced backyard with tiled patio.

Pets are welcomed.

Call Rachel Vigil at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240-319-8938) or email: RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply online:
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

(RLNE4565725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20707 Highland Hall Drive have any available units?
20707 Highland Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20707 Highland Hall Drive have?
Some of 20707 Highland Hall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20707 Highland Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20707 Highland Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20707 Highland Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20707 Highland Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20707 Highland Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 20707 Highland Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20707 Highland Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20707 Highland Hall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20707 Highland Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 20707 Highland Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20707 Highland Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 20707 Highland Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20707 Highland Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20707 Highland Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20707 Highland Hall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20707 Highland Hall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
