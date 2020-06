Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available Now! Freshly painted with new laminated floors! Ready to move in* Great cozy updated townhouse. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths, Fully finished basement with a full bath, ceramic tiles in kitchen, 3 finished levels, deck backs to an open area. New windows. Reserved parking & all Montgomery Village amenities. Close to I-270, Mid-County Hwy and Shady Grove Metro. NO PETS.