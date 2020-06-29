All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE

19806 Laurel Valley Place · No Longer Available
Location

19806 Laurel Valley Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Meticulous 4/3/1 single family home in Meadowgate. Hardwood floors on the first level entrance, living room, dining room and Kitchen. Newer granite kitchen counters,lots of storage and counter space. Family room boasts a wood burning fireplace with a wood stove insert. Enjoy those peaceful Summer and Fall evenings on your back patio with a fully fenced and private yard and built in gas grill. Upstairs, the Master bedroom has it's own on-suite full Bathroom with granite counters, separate shower and soaking tub and a spacious walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath completes the upstairs and the finished basement adds another large recreation room or space for guests. Don't worry about the roof or gutters as those were replaced in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.....this won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE have any available units?
19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE have?
Some of 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE offer parking?
No, 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
