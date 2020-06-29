19806 LAUREL VALLEY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Meticulous 4/3/1 single family home in Meadowgate. Hardwood floors on the first level entrance, living room, dining room and Kitchen. Newer granite kitchen counters,lots of storage and counter space. Family room boasts a wood burning fireplace with a wood stove insert. Enjoy those peaceful Summer and Fall evenings on your back patio with a fully fenced and private yard and built in gas grill. Upstairs, the Master bedroom has it's own on-suite full Bathroom with granite counters, separate shower and soaking tub and a spacious walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath completes the upstairs and the finished basement adds another large recreation room or space for guests. Don't worry about the roof or gutters as those were replaced in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.....this won't last long!!