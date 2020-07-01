18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious, charming and well maintained 2Bedroom/2Bath condo in the heart of Gaithersburg! Open concept living space with fireplace, large windows facing trees provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceiling, additional separate storage unit. Beautiful kitchen with new appliances. New washer/dryer in the apartment. Great and quiet neighborhood with community swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center and picnic areas. Walking distance to Costco, Lake Forest Mall, grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Close to public transportation, Shady Grove Metro, Rt 200 and Rt. 270. Vacant and ready to go!Requirements: Rental Application, $50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease * 1st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional $500 security deposit.