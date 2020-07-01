All apartments in Montgomery Village
18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE

18516 Boysenberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18516 Boysenberry Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Spacious, charming and well maintained 2Bedroom/2Bath condo in the heart of Gaithersburg! Open concept living space with fireplace, large windows facing trees provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceiling, additional separate storage unit. Beautiful kitchen with new appliances. New washer/dryer in the apartment. Great and quiet neighborhood with community swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center and picnic areas. Walking distance to Costco, Lake Forest Mall, grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Close to public transportation, Shady Grove Metro, Rt 200 and Rt. 270. Vacant and ready to go!Requirements: Rental Application, $50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease * 1st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18516 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

