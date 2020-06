Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Just renovated! Open and Bright 1 bedroom 1 bath for rent. Updated Kitchen with New Appliances, and Brand New Carpet! Stacked Washer & Dryer unit. Separate Dining Room, Wood burning Fireplace, Walkout to Private Deck from Bedroom, Awesome Community Pool, Tennis & Walking Paths, So NICE! Vouchers Welcome. Free parking too. A Must See! Sorry no pets. Close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Easy to apply online at longandfoster.com.