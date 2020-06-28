18102 Royal Bonnet Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

This is a 1424 square foot, 2 master bedrooms withone office, and 2.5 bathroom townhome. It is end unit and bright sunny with a deck around to two sides. The lower level is perfect for guests, live-in or a study. It features a Recreation Room-sliders to patio and decks. Enjoy the ambiance of a gas fireplace. One car garage with space for a second car is roomy. Visitor parking on side of house. Ready to move in!

A gorgeous townhouse in a very safe and quiet community is for rent. It is spacious and comfortable for two to four people. Close to all amenities such as playgrounds for children, swimming pools, and tennis courts provided by the community in at least 10 different locations that include Lakeforest Mall.



Surroundings:

-walking distance to shopping center in including H-Mart and public transportation (buses)

- One minute to Lake Forest Mall

- Three minutes to highway ( Interstate 270)

Please call (240-328-2170) or email dengkel@rocketmail.com for an appointment.



(RLNE1217630)