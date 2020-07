Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Oversized detached home in lovely Montgomery Village. 4-bedrooms, Family Rm with fireplace, 2-car detached garage, new flooring in Kitchen and Family Room, Separate Sun Room on back of the house. Nice yard with patio. Close to shopping, I-270, Lakeforest Mall, All the amenities of Montgomery Village with 7 community pools, numerous playgrounds, tennis courts, community centers. Owner prefers a lease of 2 years or more.