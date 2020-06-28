Rent Calculator
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:04 AM
10341 WATKINS MILL DR
10341 Watkins Mill Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10341 Watkins Mill Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in Montgomery Village. One-car garage, separate dining room, balcony from the master bedroom. Totally repainted inside and out. Shaded backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR have any available units?
10341 WATKINS MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Montgomery Village, MD
.
What amenities does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR have?
Some of 10341 WATKINS MILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 10341 WATKINS MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
10341 WATKINS MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10341 WATKINS MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 10341 WATKINS MILL DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village
.
Does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 10341 WATKINS MILL DR offers parking.
Does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10341 WATKINS MILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR have a pool?
No, 10341 WATKINS MILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 10341 WATKINS MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10341 WATKINS MILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10341 WATKINS MILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10341 WATKINS MILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
