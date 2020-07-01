10050 HELLINGLY PLACE

Amenities

Fantastic oversized 1 bedroom condo with lots of living space. This condo has been completely renovated with brand new laminate floors, recessed lighting, and remolded kitchen and bathroom. The large bedroom with a walk-in closet creates a personal retreat. Entertain in the gorgeous living room with a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of natural light and enjoy the beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and all new cabinets. Find your new home conveniently located close to major routes, public transportation, shopping, and lots of great restaurants! Housing vouchers welcome. Minimum credit score of 650 required.