Montgomery Village, MD
10050 HELLINGLY PLACE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

10050 HELLINGLY PLACE

10050 Hellingley Place · No Longer Available
Location

10050 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
accepts section 8
Fantastic oversized 1 bedroom condo with lots of living space. This condo has been completely renovated with brand new laminate floors, recessed lighting, and remolded kitchen and bathroom. The large bedroom with a walk-in closet creates a personal retreat. Entertain in the gorgeous living room with a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of natural light and enjoy the beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and all new cabinets. Find your new home conveniently located close to major routes, public transportation, shopping, and lots of great restaurants! Housing vouchers welcome. Minimum credit score of 650 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE have any available units?
10050 HELLINGLY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE have?
Some of 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10050 HELLINGLY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE offer parking?
No, 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE have a pool?
No, 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10050 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

