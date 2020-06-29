All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE

10029 Maple Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10029 Maple Leaf Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous and large END UNIT in EXCELLENT CONDITION. UPDATED BATHROOMS, hardwood floors throughout, remodeled master BR with 2 large walk-in closets, large DR, oversized FPL in LR, HUGE private deck in rear, large fin bsmt with den. ** NO PETS ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE have any available units?
10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE have?
Some of 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
