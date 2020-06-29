10029 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous and large END UNIT in EXCELLENT CONDITION. UPDATED BATHROOMS, hardwood floors throughout, remodeled master BR with 2 large walk-in closets, large DR, oversized FPL in LR, HUGE private deck in rear, large fin bsmt with den. ** NO PETS ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.