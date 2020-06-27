All apartments in Montgomery Village
10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103

10026 Stedwick Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10026 Stedwick Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den Condominium in Montgomery Village. Spacious living, dining and den with amazing hardwood floors. The kitchen has updated appliances and cabinetry with lots of storage space. Large bedroom has a walk in closet and full bath. Fenced in patio for is perfect for entertaining!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/ Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4968779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 have any available units?
10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 have?
Some of 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 offer parking?
No, 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 does not offer parking.
Does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10026 Stedwick Rd Apt 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
