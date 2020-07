Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Center Court Community of Montgomery Village. Kitchen features new appliances, granite counter tops and tile back-splash. Open floor plan, with spacious living room and real wood burning fireplace. See views of the courtyard from your balcony. Den off of living room would make a great office.