3303 WINNETT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....Vintage Chevy Chase Single Family w/ garage, fenced yard & sunroom! Metzler Built Home in Chevy Chase! Spacious master bedroom with attached bath and dual closets. Two additional bedrooms on main. Upper loft bedroom with built-ins. Basement bedroom and full bath! 2 decorative wood-burning fireplaces, fenced private yard, sunporch off dining room. Finished basement with ample closet space/storage. Garage plus driveway and street parking. Close to Connecticut Ave and East-West Hwy, Rock Creek Park, DC, Bethesda and more! Pets accepted case by case. LOCATION!