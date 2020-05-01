4500 Forbes Blvd

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Platinum Properties Office - Sublet - Property Id: 229598
*** Office Space ***
This location is in Lanham MD near Rt 50, MD 193 and MD 450 Rents are all inclusive.
Rent Includes:
Complimentary High Speed Wi-Fi in office and common areas.
Taxes, utilities and janitorial services all included.
Access to complimentary conference room
24 hr access
8' Ceiling
Ample surface parking
No long term lease - period of 1 May 2020 to 31 December 2020; lease period is negotiable
Only charge by office space not by person
Rental Options
Furnished: $850 / month
Unfurnished: $650 / month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229598
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5679654)