Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
4500 Forbes Blvd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4500 Forbes Blvd

4500 Forbes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Forbes Boulevard, Mitchellville, MD 20706

Amenities

parking
conference room
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
carpet
Available 05/01/20 Platinum Properties Office - Sublet - Property Id: 229598

*** Office Space ***
This location is in Lanham MD near Rt 50, MD 193 and MD 450 Rents are all inclusive.

Rent Includes:
Complimentary High Speed Wi-Fi in office and common areas.
Taxes, utilities and janitorial services all included.
Access to complimentary conference room
24 hr access
8' Ceiling
Ample surface parking
No long term lease - period of 1 May 2020 to 31 December 2020; lease period is negotiable
Only charge by office space not by person

Rental Options
Furnished: $850 / month
Unfurnished: $650 / month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229598
Property Id 229598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5679654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Forbes Blvd have any available units?
4500 Forbes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4500 Forbes Blvd have?
Some of 4500 Forbes Blvd's amenities include parking, conference room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Forbes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Forbes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Forbes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Forbes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4500 Forbes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Forbes Blvd offers parking.
Does 4500 Forbes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Forbes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Forbes Blvd have a pool?
No, 4500 Forbes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Forbes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4500 Forbes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Forbes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Forbes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Forbes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Forbes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

