4500 Forbes Blvd

*** Office Space ***

This location is in Lanham MD near Rt 50, MD 193 and MD 450 Rents are all inclusive.



Rent Includes:

Complimentary High Speed Wi-Fi in office and common areas.

Taxes, utilities and janitorial services all included.

Access to complimentary conference room

24 hr access

8' Ceiling

Ample surface parking

No long term lease - period of 1 May 2020 to 31 December 2020; lease period is negotiable

Only charge by office space not by person



Rental Options

Furnished: $850 / month

Unfurnished: $650 / month

No Pets Allowed



