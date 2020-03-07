All apartments in Mitchellville
12001 CLEAVER DRIVE

12001 Cleaver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12001 Cleaver Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Beautiful rental in Enterprise Knolls neighborhood. Detached well maintained 3BR, 2BA home on a corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. Split foyer layout, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Washer & Dryer on lower level. Deck access off dining, and lower level walk out patio access overlooking a spacious yard. Easy commuter access to Metro & DC near Central Ave. *NOTE* landlord is requiring a min. credit score of 620, and a minimum annual household income of $84K. Schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE have any available units?
12001 CLEAVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE have?
Some of 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12001 CLEAVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12001 CLEAVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
