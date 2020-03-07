12001 CLEAVER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave

Beautiful rental in Enterprise Knolls neighborhood. Detached well maintained 3BR, 2BA home on a corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. Split foyer layout, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Washer & Dryer on lower level. Deck access off dining, and lower level walk out patio access overlooking a spacious yard. Easy commuter access to Metro & DC near Central Ave. *NOTE* landlord is requiring a min. credit score of 620, and a minimum annual household income of $84K. Schedule a showing!