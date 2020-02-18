All apartments in Mitchellville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE

11212 Raging Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11212 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Don't miss out on this freshly painted 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo! This unit has new carpet and new stainless steel appliances. Offering a master bedroom suite with full master bathroom, walk in closet, and a second closet. Plus a ton of community amenities such as a pool, playgrounds, tennis court and basketball courts. Minutes from major routes such as I-495 and Route 3 as well as NASA. With plenty of shopping and restaurant choices near by.Call to schedule your showing today!*One Year Lease required*Vouchers Welcome!*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.*Background and Credit Check Required.*No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

