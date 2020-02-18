11212 RAGING BROOK DRIVE

Amenities
Don't miss out on this freshly painted 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo! This unit has new carpet and new stainless steel appliances. Offering a master bedroom suite with full master bathroom, walk in closet, and a second closet. Plus a ton of community amenities such as a pool, playgrounds, tennis court and basketball courts. Minutes from major routes such as I-495 and Route 3 as well as NASA. With plenty of shopping and restaurant choices near by.Call to schedule your showing today!*One Year Lease required*Vouchers Welcome!*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.*Background and Credit Check Required.*No Pets