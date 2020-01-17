All apartments in Mitchellville
Mitchellville, MD
10100 CLEARY LANE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

10100 CLEARY LANE

10100 Cleary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10100 Cleary Lane, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to rent this perfect 10 remodeled home. Almost everything is brand new including engineered flooring, new carpet, windows, paint, roof, kitchen, and appliances. Home sits on a half acre lot with side load one care garage. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lights throughout the open and bright family room. Brand new stylish bathrooms. Deck overlooking the spacious back yard. Great closet and storage space throughout the home. This home has it all a true must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 CLEARY LANE have any available units?
10100 CLEARY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 10100 CLEARY LANE have?
Some of 10100 CLEARY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 CLEARY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10100 CLEARY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 CLEARY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10100 CLEARY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 10100 CLEARY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10100 CLEARY LANE offers parking.
Does 10100 CLEARY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 CLEARY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 CLEARY LANE have a pool?
No, 10100 CLEARY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10100 CLEARY LANE have accessible units?
No, 10100 CLEARY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 CLEARY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 CLEARY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10100 CLEARY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10100 CLEARY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

