10100 CLEARY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to rent this perfect 10 remodeled home. Almost everything is brand new including engineered flooring, new carpet, windows, paint, roof, kitchen, and appliances. Home sits on a half acre lot with side load one care garage. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lights throughout the open and bright family room. Brand new stylish bathrooms. Deck overlooking the spacious back yard. Great closet and storage space throughout the home. This home has it all a true must see.