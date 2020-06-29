Fully renovated house from top to bottom. 3 bed 2 full bath with finished basement. Offstreet parking pad in rear. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Best rental in the neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 RIVERTHORN ROAD have any available units?
139 RIVERTHORN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.