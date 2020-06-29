All apartments in Middle River
139 RIVERTHORN ROAD
139 RIVERTHORN ROAD

139 Riverthorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

139 Riverthorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated house from top to bottom. 3 bed 2 full bath with finished basement. Offstreet parking pad in rear. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Best rental in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

