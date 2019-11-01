10 LOVETT COURT

Amenities

Don't miss this beautifully updated home in the sought after neighborhood of Mays Chapel. Convenient to 83, Grauls and the Falls Road Corridor. Granite counters with white cabinetry and plantation shutters. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet in living room upstairs. New vinyl flooring in basement. Loft above Master bedroom with additional heating and air conditioning, providing a comfortable temperature year round. Lots of sunlight and backs to open green space. Finished walkout basement with a spacious laundry room, powder room and storage room. Don't miss this move in ready home!