Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rarely Available Custom Home on one of the most coveted streets in Chevy Chase! Built in 2012, large windows and French doors provide extensive sunlight. High ceilings & hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Gourmet kitchen opening up to the family room. Fantastic deck for your enjoyment or take a stroll to Chevy Chase Park, Brookville Supermarket or La Ferme Restaurant. Available Immediately - Long Term Lease Preferred.