12112 NORTHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

METICULOUSLY RENOVATED DETACHED 2500 SFT (BOTH LEVELS) SFH IN SECLUDED MARLTON. OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON BOTH LEVELS. MAIN LEVEL HAS NEW KITCHEN w/CENTRAL ISLAND, NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER, BACK SPLASH. ENTIRE FIRST LEVEL (KITCHEN, DINING,LR,FR,3 BRS)HAVE GLEAMING H/W FLOORS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM w/BRICK FIRE PLACE, SEP LR, MBR w/AMPLE CLOSET SPACE & ATTACHED RENO. FULL BATH; 2 MORE BRs W/HALL WAY REN. FULL BATH. FULL W/O BASEMENT W/VERY LARGE REC.ROOM (CERAMIC FLOOR), 4TH BR w/FULL BATH, PATIO DOOR LEADING TO SECLUDED PATIO w/SCENIC VIEW. AMPLE PARKING w/CAR PORT, SEP. UTILITIES ROOM FOR STORAGE. FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND AMENITIES. SHOWS WELL. AGENT IS THE OWNER. NO PETS, SMOKING. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND STABL E INCOME MUST.