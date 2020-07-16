Apartment List
/
MD
/
leisure world
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

263 Apartments for rent in Leisure World, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leisure World renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
14640 Tynewick Ter
14640 Tynewick Terrace, Leisure World, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/20/20 Spacious townhouse/condo - Property Id: 304406 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304406 Property Id 304406 (RLNE5871560)

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly
Results within 1 mile of Leisure World

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14116 BEECHVUE LANE
14116 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2228 sqft
**Spacious rooms and unusually large lot backing to wooded area on quiet tree lined street, 2 car garage, separate dining rm, updated table space kit with pass-through to family room and wood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3817 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3817 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1457 sqft
Whole house in the process of being freshly painted! Large and beautiful two level brick townhouse condo in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 and one half bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3752 BEL PRE ROAD
3752 Bel Pre Road, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
722 sqft
Well Maintained Sunny and bright this large one bedroom has upgraded fully equipped kitchen, ceramic tiled bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, balcony. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Great location, close to bus line, major roadways, shopping etc.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3346 HEWITT AVENUE
3346 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
982 sqft
Beautifully remodeled open concept condominium with lots of upgrades including gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops and breakfast bar, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure World
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,651
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,371
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
33 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
22 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
8 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,682
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,915
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
41 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,251
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
43 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,425
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
31 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
4 Units Available
Central Rockville
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,883
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,699
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,987
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
8 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.
City Guide for Leisure World, MD

Feel like dancing? Zumba classes are just one of the dozens of activities that you can partake in at Leisure World

As a census-designated place and an unincorporated area, Leisure World has boundaries that are not officially designated by any government. However, for this private community, the standards for living are well defined. You have to be a senior citizen with an active lifestyle, but you can then enjoy neighbors who share your past. A big plus: dealing with just one company to get maintenance done. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Leisure World, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leisure World renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Leisure World 2 BedroomsLeisure World 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeisure World Apartments with Balconies
Leisure World Apartments with GymsLeisure World Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Leisure World Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America