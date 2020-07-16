263 Apartments for rent in Leisure World, MD with hardwood floors
Feel like dancing? Zumba classes are just one of the dozens of activities that you can partake in at Leisure World
As a census-designated place and an unincorporated area, Leisure World has boundaries that are not officially designated by any government. However, for this private community, the standards for living are well defined. You have to be a senior citizen with an active lifestyle, but you can then enjoy neighbors who share your past. A big plus: dealing with just one company to get maintenance done. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leisure World renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.