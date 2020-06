Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***AVAILABLE NOW, SEE IT TODAY*** APPLY NOW, WILL NOT LAST LONG*** Fully renovated luxurious modern top to bottom in Baltimore County. Very bright and open! Brand new floors, kitchen, bath, stainless steel and white appliances, cabinets, granite counters, washer/dryer in house, central AC/heating. Pets allowed with deposit, fenced front and back yard. Plenty of parking in parking lot. Great landlord and friendly neighbors! Long term lease preferred.