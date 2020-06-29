3167 RYERSON CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***AVAILABLE NOW, SEE IT TODAY*** APPLY NOW, WILL NOT LAST LONG*** 3 bedroom/ 1 full bathroom/1 half bathroom/ 3 levels. NEW RENOVATIONS luxurious modern in Baltimore County. Very bright and open! Brand new floors, kitchen, bath, stainless steel and stainless steel appliances, cabinets, granite counters, washer/dryer in house, central AC/heating. Fenced back yard with shed and 2 COVERED PARKING SPOTS in the back. Never run out of parking, plenty of street parking as well. Large unfinished basement for storage. Great landlord and friendly neighbors! Long term lease preferred. If interested, reply with 1) How many people? 2) Is this for a family or for roommates? 3) How many adults/kids? 4) Any pets? If so, please describe. 5) Income per year and job occupation of everyone? 6) Credit score of everyone? 7) When can you move in and for how long?