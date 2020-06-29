All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

3167 RYERSON CIRCLE

3167 Ryerson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3167 Ryerson Circle, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***AVAILABLE NOW, SEE IT TODAY*** APPLY NOW, WILL NOT LAST LONG*** 3 bedroom/ 1 full bathroom/1 half bathroom/ 3 levels. NEW RENOVATIONS luxurious modern in Baltimore County. Very bright and open! Brand new floors, kitchen, bath, stainless steel and stainless steel appliances, cabinets, granite counters, washer/dryer in house, central AC/heating. Fenced back yard with shed and 2 COVERED PARKING SPOTS in the back. Never run out of parking, plenty of street parking as well. Large unfinished basement for storage. Great landlord and friendly neighbors! Long term lease preferred. If interested, reply with 1) How many people? 2) Is this for a family or for roommates? 3) How many adults/kids? 4) Any pets? If so, please describe. 5) Income per year and job occupation of everyone? 6) Credit score of everyone? 7) When can you move in and for how long?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE have any available units?
3167 RYERSON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, MD.
What amenities does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE have?
Some of 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3167 RYERSON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3167 RYERSON CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
