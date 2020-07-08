All apartments in Lanham
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

6208 ERLAND WAY

6208 Erland Way · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Erland Way, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rarely available large Single Family home in Glenn Estates. This home has it all. 5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms. The main Level leads with a nice office and living room in the front of the house. The kitchen has a center island and a breakfast area that leads to the Trex Deck through sliding glass doors. There is also a Family room and Dining room that completes this level. Upstairs you have an oversized Owners suite with walk in closets and beautiful bathroom with sunken tub and shower with double vanities. Three further bedrooms on the upper level with a shared Hall bath. Large Finished basement with ample storage, bedroom number 5 and finished Rec Room. Solar Panels keep the utility expenses down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

