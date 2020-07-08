6208 ERLAND WAY

Amenities

Rarely available large Single Family home in Glenn Estates. This home has it all. 5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms. The main Level leads with a nice office and living room in the front of the house. The kitchen has a center island and a breakfast area that leads to the Trex Deck through sliding glass doors. There is also a Family room and Dining room that completes this level. Upstairs you have an oversized Owners suite with walk in closets and beautiful bathroom with sunken tub and shower with double vanities. Three further bedrooms on the upper level with a shared Hall bath. Large Finished basement with ample storage, bedroom number 5 and finished Rec Room. Solar Panels keep the utility expenses down.