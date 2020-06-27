Rent Calculator
5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE
5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE
5620 Duchaine Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5620 Duchaine Drive, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 BEDROOM SPLIT FOYER WITH NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT. OWNER WILL ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHER SHOWS GREAT MOVE IN R
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE have any available units?
5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lanham, MD
.
What amenities does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE have?
Some of 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lanham
.
Does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5620 DUCHAINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
