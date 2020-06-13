219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD

City Guide for Lanham, MD

Lanham is a good place to find a particular type of soda. Shoppers Food Warehouse, affectionately known as "Shoppers" to the locals, is headquartered in Lanham. Why does that matter? Well, if you're a fan of affordable and tasty birch beer, and have lived too far from the D.C. metropolitan area to enjoy it on a regular basis, then you know it's hard to find and incredibly pricey when you finally hunt it down. Since Shoppers' hub is Lanham, you're just about guaranteed a cold mug of this froth...