219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD
Lanham is a good place to find a particular type of soda. Shoppers Food Warehouse, affectionately known as "Shoppers" to the locals, is headquartered in Lanham. Why does that matter? Well, if you're a fan of affordable and tasty birch beer, and have lived too far from the D.C. metropolitan area to enjoy it on a regular basis, then you know it's hard to find and incredibly pricey when you finally hunt it down. Since Shoppers' hub is Lanham, you're just about guaranteed a cold mug of this froth...
Lanham is an unincorporated city with a balanced mix of old-time residents and new city slickers. Located in Prince George's County, or just 'PG' to Marylanders, Lanham is situated inside of the Capitol Beltway. The official name is Lanham-Seabrook, although that really only matters when you're trying to figure out public transportation and other travel routes. With a population of over 10,000 people, Lanham's not the biggest city on the metro block, but that works in its favor. Sections of the city are inhabited by long-term residents, people that moved in to stay for life. However, as its location affords quick access to the Inner Loop, people looking for a quick commute to D.C. often seek its convenient refuge, too. Actually, many of Lanham's lifers start out this way and then find a community that is stable, pleasant and neighborly. See more
Finding an apartment in Lanham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.