219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD

Finding an apartment in Lanham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.

Lanham-Seabrook
1 Unit Available
9246 Annapolis Rd
9246 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
9246 Annapolis Rd Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lanham
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
1 Unit Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.

1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.
Results within 5 miles of Lanham
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
23 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Greater Landover
25 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
East Riverdale
6 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
13 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
9 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
1 Unit Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
City Guide for Lanham, MD

Lanham is a good place to find a particular type of soda. Shoppers Food Warehouse, affectionately known as "Shoppers" to the locals, is headquartered in Lanham. Why does that matter? Well, if you're a fan of affordable and tasty birch beer, and have lived too far from the D.C. metropolitan area to enjoy it on a regular basis, then you know it's hard to find and incredibly pricey when you finally hunt it down. Since Shoppers' hub is Lanham, you're just about guaranteed a cold mug of this froth...

Lanham is an unincorporated city with a balanced mix of old-time residents and new city slickers. Located in Prince George's County, or just 'PG' to Marylanders, Lanham is situated inside of the Capitol Beltway. The official name is Lanham-Seabrook, although that really only matters when you're trying to figure out public transportation and other travel routes. With a population of over 10,000 people, Lanham's not the biggest city on the metro block, but that works in its favor. Sections of the city are inhabited by long-term residents, people that moved in to stay for life. However, as its location affords quick access to the Inner Loop, people looking for a quick commute to D.C. often seek its convenient refuge, too. Actually, many of Lanham's lifers start out this way and then find a community that is stable, pleasant and neighborly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lanham, MD

Finding an apartment in Lanham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

