129 Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD with gym
Lanham is a good place to find a particular type of soda. Shoppers Food Warehouse, affectionately known as "Shoppers" to the locals, is headquartered in Lanham. Why does that matter? Well, if you're a fan of affordable and tasty birch beer, and have lived too far from the D.C. metropolitan area to enjoy it on a regular basis, then you know it's hard to find and incredibly pricey when you finally hunt it down. Since Shoppers' hub is Lanham, you're just about guaranteed a cold mug of this froth...
Lanham is an unincorporated city with a balanced mix of old-time residents and new city slickers. Located in Prince George's County, or just 'PG' to Marylanders, Lanham is situated inside of the Capitol Beltway. The official name is Lanham-Seabrook, although that really only matters when you're trying to figure out public transportation and other travel routes. With a population of over 10,000 people, Lanham's not the biggest city on the metro block, but that works in its favor. Sections of the city are inhabited by long-term residents, people that moved in to stay for life. However, as its location affords quick access to the Inner Loop, people looking for a quick commute to D.C. often seek its convenient refuge, too. Actually, many of Lanham's lifers start out this way and then find a community that is stable, pleasant and neighborly. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lanham renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.