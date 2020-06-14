Apartment List
129 Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD with gym

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Results within 1 mile of Lanham
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
1 Unit Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.
Results within 5 miles of Lanham
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greater Landover
25 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cheverly
10 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
9 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD
Studio
$1,415
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro stop. UMD shuttle stop just outside. Gym, swimming pool and tennis court perfect for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
$
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
1 Unit Available
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1260 sqft
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 2 at 10:33am
2 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
7509 Mandan Road Suite 104
7509 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7509 Mandan Road Suite 104 in Greenbelt. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
City Guide for Lanham, MD

Lanham is a good place to find a particular type of soda. Shoppers Food Warehouse, affectionately known as "Shoppers" to the locals, is headquartered in Lanham. Why does that matter? Well, if you're a fan of affordable and tasty birch beer, and have lived too far from the D.C. metropolitan area to enjoy it on a regular basis, then you know it's hard to find and incredibly pricey when you finally hunt it down. Since Shoppers' hub is Lanham, you're just about guaranteed a cold mug of this froth...

Lanham is an unincorporated city with a balanced mix of old-time residents and new city slickers. Located in Prince George's County, or just 'PG' to Marylanders, Lanham is situated inside of the Capitol Beltway. The official name is Lanham-Seabrook, although that really only matters when you're trying to figure out public transportation and other travel routes. With a population of over 10,000 people, Lanham's not the biggest city on the metro block, but that works in its favor. Sections of the city are inhabited by long-term residents, people that moved in to stay for life. However, as its location affords quick access to the Inner Loop, people looking for a quick commute to D.C. often seek its convenient refuge, too. Actually, many of Lanham's lifers start out this way and then find a community that is stable, pleasant and neighborly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lanham, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lanham renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

