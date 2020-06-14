Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Shore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Shore
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
757 Ravenwood Drive
757 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2787 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Built Home w/ Finished Basement + Deck - Property Id: 301466 Park-front home in the area's most desirable community - Creekside Village! Brand new single family with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, dual walk-in closets, large

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
13 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard! Property Highlights: - Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
1004 CLIFF PLACE
1004 Cliff Pl, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1252 sqft
Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please contact the property manager Jason Scott at jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com. Minimum annual household income of $59,400 and minimum credit score of 620 required.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
610 ROBINSON STATION RD
610 Robinson Station Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Elegant colonial in PRIME Severna Park cul-de-sac location. This home features a semi-open floor plan with an updated kitchen. The upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms with fully renovated master bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Shore
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,389
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,883
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brooklyn Park
21 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
City Guide for Lake Shore, MD

Lake Shore is located on Hog Neck Peninsula, home of fresh Chesapeake oysters. In fact, the word Chesapeake derives from an Algonquian word meaning "Great Shellfish Bay."

Lake Shore, Maryland, is within a reasonable driving commute distance from Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. The towns of Lake Shore, Riviera Beach and Pasadena are conjoined by mutual convenience with one another. They share public services, such as the police and fire departments, as well as public schooling. But hang on and hold the fort, famous historical musical high notes also permeate this area. Did you know that nearby Baltimore is the birthright home of "The Star Spangled Banner" author, Francis Scott Key? A lawyer and amateur poet, Key was inspired to write his historic poem upon proudly viewing the American flag flying above Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in 1812 -- commonly known as the "war of 1812." Originally known as "Defence of Fort McHenry", it would later be transformed into music and the "American National Anthem" and thereafter became synonymous with the sacred liberty afforded all the American people as a result of the many successful wartime struggles in defense of their country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Shore, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Shore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

