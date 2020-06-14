68 Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 45
1 of 25
1 of 38
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 40
1 of 45
1 of 40
1 of 24
Lake Shore is located on Hog Neck Peninsula, home of fresh Chesapeake oysters. In fact, the word Chesapeake derives from an Algonquian word meaning "Great Shellfish Bay."
Lake Shore, Maryland, is within a reasonable driving commute distance from Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. The towns of Lake Shore, Riviera Beach and Pasadena are conjoined by mutual convenience with one another. They share public services, such as the police and fire departments, as well as public schooling. But hang on and hold the fort, famous historical musical high notes also permeate this area. Did you know that nearby Baltimore is the birthright home of "The Star Spangled Banner" author, Francis Scott Key? A lawyer and amateur poet, Key was inspired to write his historic poem upon proudly viewing the American flag flying above Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in 1812 -- commonly known as the "war of 1812." Originally known as "Defence of Fort McHenry", it would later be transformed into music and the "American National Anthem" and thereafter became synonymous with the sacred liberty afforded all the American people as a result of the many successful wartime struggles in defense of their country. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Shore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.