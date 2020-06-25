904 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Home sweet home! Conveniently located close to major highways and transportation. Step in and put your coat down before you step up into a cozy living area. Enjoy a nice meal in the separate dining area. Dinner is not far way. The spacious kitchen is just right for a enjoying a cup of coffee while looking out onto the outdoor deck area. You will enjoy the outdoors space to grow your own vegetables and herbs. This will be your very own farm to table dinner. At the end of the day, you will look forward to heading up to soak in your full tub and enjoying a relaxinevening nights sleep. But wait don't forget to plan for the game night gathering in the finished basement. Don't miss the chance to live your best life in this perfect property. Can't wait to see you!