11200 Lake Overlook Place

Utilities Incl! Big studio apartment!!! Great price!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this large studio apartment. Utilities included, except water (billed every 3 months). Spacious unit with plenty of storage! Lower level of end unit townhome with its own separate entrance. Nice modern kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. Backs onto wooded area with walking trails. Located just off Central Avenue and close to major transportation and shopping! Sorry no Pets. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $27k+. ] $45 non refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



(RLNE5299605)