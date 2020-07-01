All apartments in Lake Arbor
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
11200 Lake Overlook Place
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

11200 Lake Overlook Place

11200 Lake Overlook Place · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Lake Overlook Place, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Utilities Incl! Big studio apartment!!! Great price!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this large studio apartment. Utilities included, except water (billed every 3 months). Spacious unit with plenty of storage! Lower level of end unit townhome with its own separate entrance. Nice modern kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. Backs onto wooded area with walking trails. Located just off Central Avenue and close to major transportation and shopping! Sorry no Pets. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $27k+. ] $45 non refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Lake Overlook Place have any available units?
11200 Lake Overlook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
Is 11200 Lake Overlook Place currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Lake Overlook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Lake Overlook Place pet-friendly?
No, 11200 Lake Overlook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 11200 Lake Overlook Place offer parking?
No, 11200 Lake Overlook Place does not offer parking.
Does 11200 Lake Overlook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Lake Overlook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Lake Overlook Place have a pool?
No, 11200 Lake Overlook Place does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Lake Overlook Place have accessible units?
No, 11200 Lake Overlook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Lake Overlook Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Lake Overlook Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 Lake Overlook Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 Lake Overlook Place does not have units with air conditioning.

