104 Apartments for rent in Kettering, MD with hardwood floors
It's rare for one park to define the landscape and atmosphere of an entire town, but Watkins Regional Park encompasses a major portion of Kettering's 5.5 square miles. With everything from miniature golf and pony rides to a turtle pond and live reptile displays, this is the place to play in Kettering.
Technically a part of Upper Marlboro, Kettering, Maryland is merely 15 miles from Washington, D.C. While its natural beauty is reason enough to live here, this town in Prince George's County also has ample shopping, a thorough transit system, and a healthy real estate market. All these qualities have led to a population rise, and currently Kettering is home to 12,790 people. And there's room for you to stay! You should be saying hooray! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kettering renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.